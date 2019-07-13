Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

As Biotechnology companies, Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.02 N/A -0.11 0.00 Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 9.80 N/A -1.48 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Avid Bioservices Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 68% of Calithera Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 7.06% are Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.31% of Calithera Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.02% 0.72% 1.33% -2.92% 2.49% 3.72% Calithera Biosciences Inc. -9.12% -9.84% 7.37% 17.36% -2.91% 41.65%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Calithera Biosciences Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.