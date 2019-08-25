Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.15 N/A -0.16 0.00 BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Avid Bioservices Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Avid Bioservices Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Avid Bioservices Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.72% and 21.3%. Insiders held 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares. Competitively, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has 61.71% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -1.19% -4.52% 3.96% 96.53% 13.49% 179.02%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. was less bullish than BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Avid Bioservices Inc. beats BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.