Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH)

Since Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.02 N/A -0.16 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 200 10.66 N/A 3.10 67.86

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Avid Bioservices Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Avid Bioservices Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Avid Bioservices Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Bio-Techne Corporation’s potential upside is 34.36% and its consensus price target is $270.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Avid Bioservices Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0.72% and 95.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Bio-Techne Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.55% 0.43% 3.97% 24.8% 33.52% 45.21%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. was less bullish than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Summary

Bio-Techne Corporation beats Avid Bioservices Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.