Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|26
|4.02
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|32
|0.00
|N/A
|-5.23
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Avid Bioservices Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-69.1%
|-61.9%
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for Avid Bioservices Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $66 average price target and a 260.46% potential upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Avid Bioservices Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.72% and 0% respectively. Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.06%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0.02%
|0.72%
|1.33%
|-2.92%
|2.49%
|3.72%
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|-27.51%
|-29.64%
|-36.66%
|-31.41%
|-43.91%
|-28.47%
For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. had bullish trend while Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
