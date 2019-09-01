Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.13 N/A -0.16 0.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3 13.80 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Avid Bioservices Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.72% and 21.4% respectively. 7.06% are Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. has 7.76% stronger performance while Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has -14.97% weaker performance.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Aeterna Zentaris Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.