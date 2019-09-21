Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Comparison side by side

Since Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 27 4.07 N/A -0.16 0.00 Xencor Inc. 36 11.86 N/A 0.65 68.14

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Avid Bioservices Inc. and Xencor Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Avid Bioservices Inc. and Xencor Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Xencor Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

Competitively Xencor Inc. has a consensus price target of $40, with potential upside of 8.37%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Avid Bioservices Inc. and Xencor Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.72% and 86.1% respectively. Insiders owned 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 13.4% of Xencor Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76% Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. was less bullish than Xencor Inc.

Summary

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.