Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.18 N/A -0.16 0.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -7.65 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Avid Bioservices Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Avid Bioservices Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -175.2% -156.5%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Avid Bioservices Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.72% and 22.2%. Insiders owned roughly 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 4.73% are Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. was less bullish than Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Tenax Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.