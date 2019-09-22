Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP) and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 27 4.07 N/A -0.16 0.00 Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Avid Bioservices Inc. and Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Avid Bioservices Inc. and Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares and 13.3% of Synthetic Biologics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares. Comparatively, Synthetic Biologics Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76% Synthetic Biologics Inc. -9.43% -14.68% -22.58% -23.76% -92.32% -14.29%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. had bullish trend while Synthetic Biologics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Synthetic Biologics Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.