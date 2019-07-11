Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Comparison side by side

Since Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.12 N/A -0.11 0.00 SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.97 N/A 5.13 1.10

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Avid Bioservices Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Avid Bioservices Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Avid Bioservices Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.72% and 30.2%. Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.06%. Comparatively, SIGA Technologies Inc. has 2.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.02% 0.72% 1.33% -2.92% 2.49% 3.72% SIGA Technologies Inc. 2.91% 6% -14% 12.1% -13.87% -28.48%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. has 3.72% stronger performance while SIGA Technologies Inc. has -28.48% weaker performance.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.