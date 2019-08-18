Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) Comparing side by side

Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.24 N/A -0.16 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

In table 1 we can see Avid Bioservices Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Avid Bioservices Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $3.5, with potential upside of 1,107.73%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Avid Bioservices Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.72% and 45.6% respectively. Insiders held 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. has 7.76% stronger performance while Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has -83.7% weaker performance.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Proteon Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.