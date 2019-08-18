Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) Comparing side by side

Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|26
|4.24
|N/A
|-0.16
|0.00
|Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.14
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Avid Bioservices Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-87.5%
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for Avid Bioservices Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|2
|2
|2.50
Competitively Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $3.5, with potential upside of 1,107.73%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Avid Bioservices Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.72% and 45.6% respectively. Insiders held 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|-1.25%
|0.15%
|5.01%
|7.76%
|6.86%
|7.76%
|Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
|-5.35%
|-11.92%
|-7.5%
|-85.69%
|-83.18%
|-83.7%
For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. has 7.76% stronger performance while Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has -83.7% weaker performance.
Summary
Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Proteon Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.
