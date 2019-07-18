Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) Comparing side by side

Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.14 N/A -0.11 0.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -26.25 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -118.1% -82.7%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares and 27.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares. 7.06% are Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.02% 0.72% 1.33% -2.92% 2.49% 3.72% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 28.59% 36.69% 5.6% -38% -57.03% 35.2%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. was less bullish than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Avid Bioservices Inc. beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation.