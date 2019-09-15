Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Contrasting side by side

Both Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|26
|4.02
|N/A
|-0.16
|0.00
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.99
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Avid Bioservices Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Avid Bioservices Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-83.8%
|-74%
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Avid Bioservices Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
Competitively Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $5, with potential upside of 195.86%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 71.5% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% are Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|-1.25%
|0.15%
|5.01%
|7.76%
|6.86%
|7.76%
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|13.12%
|-74.36%
|-73.49%
|-65.41%
|-84.72%
|-61.67%
For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. has 7.76% stronger performance while Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -61.67% weaker performance.
Summary
Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.
