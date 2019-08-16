Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|26
|4.22
|N/A
|-0.16
|0.00
|MannKind Corporation
|1
|4.67
|N/A
|-0.41
|0.00
Demonstrates Avid Bioservices Inc. and MannKind Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Avid Bioservices Inc. and MannKind Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|MannKind Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Avid Bioservices Inc. and MannKind Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|MannKind Corporation
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
On the other hand, MannKind Corporation’s potential upside is 220.19% and its consensus target price is $3.33.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 27.4% of MannKind Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.06%. Competitively, 0.3% are MannKind Corporation’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|-1.25%
|0.15%
|5.01%
|7.76%
|6.86%
|7.76%
|MannKind Corporation
|-0.88%
|0%
|-23.81%
|-8.94%
|-23.81%
|5.66%
For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. was more bullish than MannKind Corporation.
MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.
