Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.22 N/A -0.16 0.00 MannKind Corporation 1 4.67 N/A -0.41 0.00

Demonstrates Avid Bioservices Inc. and MannKind Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Avid Bioservices Inc. and MannKind Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Avid Bioservices Inc. and MannKind Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, MannKind Corporation’s potential upside is 220.19% and its consensus target price is $3.33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 27.4% of MannKind Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.06%. Competitively, 0.3% are MannKind Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76% MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. was more bullish than MannKind Corporation.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.