Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 27 4.14 N/A -0.16 0.00 Immunomedics Inc. 15 -3740.03 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Avid Bioservices Inc. and Immunomedics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Avid Bioservices Inc. and Immunomedics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -121.3% -63.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Avid Bioservices Inc. and Immunomedics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Immunomedics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Immunomedics Inc. has an average target price of $28, with potential upside of 65.58%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares and 95.3% of Immunomedics Inc. shares. Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.06%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.19% of Immunomedics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76% Immunomedics Inc. -2.06% 4.98% -1.34% -1.4% -34.91% 3.36%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. was more bullish than Immunomedics Inc.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Immunomedics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.