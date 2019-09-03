Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.50 N/A -0.16 0.00 Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 49961.02 N/A -1.16 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Avid Bioservices Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Avid Bioservices Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.72% and 25.9%. Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.06%. Competitively, Edesa Biotech Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76% Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. had bullish trend while Edesa Biotech Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Edesa Biotech Inc.