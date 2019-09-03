Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|26
|4.50
|N/A
|-0.16
|0.00
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|6
|49961.02
|N/A
|-1.16
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Avid Bioservices Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|-51.1%
|-48.4%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Avid Bioservices Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.72% and 25.9%. Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.06%. Competitively, Edesa Biotech Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|-1.25%
|0.15%
|5.01%
|7.76%
|6.86%
|7.76%
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|-1.21%
|-31.65%
|-21.79%
|-37.91%
|-44.29%
|-10.62%
For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. had bullish trend while Edesa Biotech Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Edesa Biotech Inc.
