Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|26
|4.14
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
|CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|7.34
|N/A
|-2.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Avid Bioservices Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-73.6%
|-18.9%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is delivered Avid Bioservices Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
CytomX Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23 average price target and a 89.93% potential upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares and 90% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares. 7.06% are Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0.02%
|0.72%
|1.33%
|-2.92%
|2.49%
|3.72%
|CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
|8.06%
|3.13%
|-41.74%
|-27.6%
|-53.43%
|-28.08%
For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. had bullish trend while CytomX Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Avid Bioservices Inc. beats CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.