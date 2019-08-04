Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Comparison side by side

Both Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|26
|4.13
|N/A
|-0.16
|0.00
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|40
|2059.75
|N/A
|-3.74
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Avid Bioservices Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|0.00%
|-50.9%
|-39.8%
Analyst Recommendations
Avid Bioservices Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Meanwhile, CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s average target price is $62, while its potential upside is 24.27%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares and 50% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares. 7.06% are Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 2% are CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|-1.25%
|0.15%
|5.01%
|7.76%
|6.86%
|7.76%
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|3.15%
|6.25%
|30.58%
|57.23%
|7.51%
|77.42%
For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than CRISPR Therapeutics AG.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats Avid Bioservices Inc.
CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.
