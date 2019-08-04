Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Comparison side by side

Both Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.13 N/A -0.16 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 40 2059.75 N/A -3.74 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Avid Bioservices Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8%

Analyst Recommendations

Avid Bioservices Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s average target price is $62, while its potential upside is 24.27%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares and 50% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares. 7.06% are Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 2% are CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats Avid Bioservices Inc.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.