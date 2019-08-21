Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Comparison side by side

Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|26
|4.17
|N/A
|-0.16
|0.00
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|7
|10.74
|N/A
|-1.19
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Avid Bioservices Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Avid Bioservices Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-167%
|-100.4%
Analyst Recommendations
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Avid Bioservices Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
Meanwhile, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target is $27, while its potential upside is 377.88%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Avid Bioservices Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.72% and 48.5% respectively. Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.06%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|-1.25%
|0.15%
|5.01%
|7.76%
|6.86%
|7.76%
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|-1.8%
|-15.25%
|-15.37%
|-16.9%
|25%
|2.74%
For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. was more bullish than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
Summary
Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.
