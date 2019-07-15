Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.04 N/A -0.11 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 262.89 N/A -3.13 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Avid Bioservices Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Avid Bioservices Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Avid Bioservices Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $22, which is potential 93.15% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Avid Bioservices Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.72% and 77.2% respectively. Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.06%. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.6% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.02% 0.72% 1.33% -2.92% 2.49% 3.72% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.23% 6.39% -28.83% -34.68% -48.93% -16.41%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. had bullish trend while Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.