Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|27
|3.92
|N/A
|-0.16
|0.00
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|5
|154.37
|N/A
|-13.68
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Avid Bioservices Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|-81.3%
|-52%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares and 35.3% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares. Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.06%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|-1.25%
|0.15%
|5.01%
|7.76%
|6.86%
|7.76%
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|-4.88%
|-35.74%
|-59.99%
|-49.87%
|-69.24%
|-49.42%
For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. had bullish trend while aTyr Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Avid Bioservices Inc. beats aTyr Pharma Inc.
aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
