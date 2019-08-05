Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Comparison side by side

Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.15 N/A -0.16 0.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 4 5.43 N/A -1.02 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Avid Bioservices Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0.00% -45% -38.3%

Analyst Ratings

Avid Bioservices Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s consensus price target is $7.5, while its potential upside is 240.91%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares and 73.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares. Insiders owned roughly 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.22% are Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -0.6% -9.86% -31.6% -29.4% -65.11% -42.78%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. has 7.76% stronger performance while Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has -42.78% weaker performance.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc on 5 of the 8 factors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.