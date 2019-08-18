Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP) and Achaogen Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAO) Contrasting side by side

Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and Achaogen Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.24 N/A -0.16 0.00 Achaogen Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -4.26 0.00

In table 1 we can see Avid Bioservices Inc. and Achaogen Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Avid Bioservices Inc. and Achaogen Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Achaogen Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Avid Bioservices Inc. and Achaogen Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Achaogen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Achaogen Inc.’s consensus price target is $2, while its potential upside is 1,718.18%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 46.66% of Achaogen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 7.69% are Achaogen Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76% Achaogen Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Achaogen Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Achaogen, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antibacterials to treat multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR Enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae. It is also involved in the research and development of antipseudomonal LpxC inhibitor compounds for the treatment of bacterial infections; and therapeutic antibody discovery program. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. to develop and commercialize an assay to to enable patients to receive safe and efficacious doses of plazomicin; Crystal Biosciences, Inc. to discover monoclonal antibodies against multiple targets; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for certain patents relating to aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds and related know-how to develop and commercialize certain novel aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds; and Hovione Limited to manufacture the active pharmaceutical ingredient for plazomicin. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in South San Francisco, California.