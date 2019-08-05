Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 4 6.54 N/A -0.17 0.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 6.66 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.85 beta indicates that Avid Bioservices Inc. is 185.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a -3.65 beta which is 465.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Avid Bioservices Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, vTv Therapeutics Inc. which has a 0.3 Current Ratio and a 0.3 Quick Ratio. Avid Bioservices Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Avid Bioservices Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Avid Bioservices Inc. has an average price target of $10, and a 60.26% upside potential. vTv Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 consensus price target and a 287.60% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, vTv Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Avid Bioservices Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49% and 7.3%. 11.62% are Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 69.32% are vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. has 58.05% stronger performance while vTv Therapeutics Inc. has -47.17% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Avid Bioservices Inc. beats vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.