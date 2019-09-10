Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Comparing side by side

Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 5 6.62 N/A -0.17 0.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 127 19.66 N/A -5.94 0.00

Demonstrates Avid Bioservices Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -26.7%

Volatility and Risk

Avid Bioservices Inc. has a 2.85 beta, while its volatility is 185.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.97 which is 97.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.2 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Avid Bioservices Inc. Its rival Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.2 and 11.1 respectively. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Avid Bioservices Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 10 3.00

The consensus target price of Avid Bioservices Inc. is $10, with potential upside of 91.94%. On the other hand, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 129.69% and its consensus target price is $199. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Avid Bioservices Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49% and 95.9% respectively. Insiders owned 11.62% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares. Comparatively, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. -0.37% -4.95% 28.76% 14.56% 29.09% 36.4%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. has stronger performance than Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. beats Avid Bioservices Inc.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.