Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Comparing side by side

Since Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 4 6.10 N/A -0.29 0.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 67.15 N/A -1.80 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Avid Bioservices Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Avid Bioservices Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -20.3% -13.3% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -153.6% -104.2%

Risk and Volatility

Avid Bioservices Inc. has a 2.72 beta, while its volatility is 172.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s beta is 2.05 which is 105.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Avid Bioservices Inc. are 2.3 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s Current Ratio is 8.7 and its Quick Ratio is 8.7. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Avid Bioservices Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 52.3% and 15.1%. Insiders held 11.62% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares. Comparatively, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 5.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. -19.55% -16.16% -0.28% -28.69% -1.1% -12.68% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 4.73% 11.95% 34.09% 12.47% -80.52% 47.62%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. has -12.68% weaker performance while Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 47.62% stronger performance.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.