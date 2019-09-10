Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Comparing side by side

Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 5 6.36 N/A -0.17 0.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Avid Bioservices Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Avid Bioservices Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Avid Bioservices Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and has 7.6 Quick Ratio. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Avid Bioservices Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Avid Bioservices Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 99.60% and an $10 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $27.33, while its potential upside is 164.83%. Based on the data shown earlier, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Avid Bioservices Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share held by insiders are 11.62%. Insiders Comparatively, held 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. was more bullish than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Avid Bioservices Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.