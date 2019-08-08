Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Comparing side by side

Since Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 4 6.81 N/A -0.17 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Avid Bioservices Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74%

Risk and Volatility

Avid Bioservices Inc. is 185.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.85 beta. From a competition point of view, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.81 beta which is 181.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Avid Bioservices Inc. is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.4. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Avid Bioservices Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Avid Bioservices Inc. has a 53.85% upside potential and an average target price of $10. Competitively Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $16.5, with potential upside of 1,386.49%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares and 71.5% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 11.62%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. has 58.05% stronger performance while Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -61.67% weaker performance.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.