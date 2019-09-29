Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Contrasting side by side

Both Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 6 0.00 42.37M -0.17 0.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 -0.22 N/A -0.95 0.00

In table 1 we can see Avid Bioservices Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 686,709,886.55% -16.4% -11.1% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8%

Volatility and Risk

Avid Bioservices Inc. has a beta of 2.85 and its 185.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 0.79 which is 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Avid Bioservices Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 5.2 Current Ratio and a 5 Quick Ratio. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Avid Bioservices Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Avid Bioservices Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$10 is Avid Bioservices Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 90.11%. Competitively Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $6.5, with potential upside of 89.23%. The information presented earlier suggests that Avid Bioservices Inc. looks more robust than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Avid Bioservices Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49% and 99.2% respectively. About 11.62% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -75.54% -79.73% -77.39% -69.39% -89.07% -79.67%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. had bullish trend while Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.