Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Contrasting side by side

Both Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 4 6.63 N/A -0.29 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 12 138.28 N/A -2.25 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Avid Bioservices Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -20.3% -13.3% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Avid Bioservices Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Gritstone Oncology Inc. which has a 10.4 Current Ratio and a 10.4 Quick Ratio. Gritstone Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Avid Bioservices Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Avid Bioservices Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Avid Bioservices Inc.’s upside potential is 56.25% at a $10 average price target. On the other hand, Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s potential upside is 88.58% and its average price target is $18.5. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Gritstone Oncology Inc. is looking more favorable than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 52.3% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 57.9% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 11.62% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. -19.55% -16.16% -0.28% -28.69% -1.1% -12.68% Gritstone Oncology Inc. -1.87% -19.94% -8.15% -53.22% 0% -28.54%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Summary

Gritstone Oncology Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Avid Bioservices Inc.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.