Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Comparison side by side

Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 4 6.60 N/A -0.17 0.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Avid Bioservices Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2%

Risk & Volatility

Avid Bioservices Inc. is 185.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.85. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.47 beta and it is 53.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Avid Bioservices Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Avid Bioservices Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Avid Bioservices Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49% and 1.6%. About 11.62% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. has stronger performance than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.