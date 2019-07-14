Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Comparing side by side

Both Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 4 6.38 N/A -0.29 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.87 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Avid Bioservices Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -20.3% -13.3% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -80.7%

Risk & Volatility

Avid Bioservices Inc.’s 2.72 beta indicates that its volatility is 172.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.1 beta is the reason why it is 110.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.3 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Avid Bioservices Inc. Its rival Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Avid Bioservices Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Avid Bioservices Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 64.20% and an $10 average target price. Competitively Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $10.75, with potential upside of 532.35%. The information presented earlier suggests that Cidara Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Avid Bioservices Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 52.3% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 75.1% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share held by insiders are 11.62%. Competitively, 1.5% are Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. -19.55% -16.16% -0.28% -28.69% -1.1% -12.68% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -10.87% -20.23% -19.61% -49.26% -55.43% -12.77%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. was less bearish than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.