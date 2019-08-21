Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 5 7.41 N/A -0.17 0.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 25.68 N/A -1.10 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Avid Bioservices Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Avid Bioservices Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212% -134%

Liquidity

2.2 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Avid Bioservices Inc. Its rival Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Avid Bioservices Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Avid Bioservices Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49% and 10.6%. Insiders owned roughly 11.62% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.7% are Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -19.08% -37.53% -30.61% -8.04% 44.51%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. has stronger performance than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.