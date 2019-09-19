Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Contrasting side by side

Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 5 5.80 N/A -0.17 0.00 Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Avid Bioservices Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Avid Bioservices Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8%

Risk & Volatility

Avid Bioservices Inc. has a beta of 2.85 and its 185.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s 84.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.84 beta.

Liquidity

Avid Bioservices Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Calithera Biosciences Inc. are 6.8 and 6.8 respectively. Calithera Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Avid Bioservices Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Avid Bioservices Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49% and 61.2%. Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share held by insiders are 11.62%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.24% 6.53% -28.5% -2.75% 3.41% 5.74%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. was more bullish than Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.