Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Comparing side by side

Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 5 5.31 N/A -0.17 0.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Avid Bioservices Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -236.6% -115.3%

Volatility and Risk

Avid Bioservices Inc. is 185.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.85. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.19 beta and it is 19.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Avid Bioservices Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Avid Bioservices Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Avid Bioservices Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Avid Bioservices Inc.’s average target price is $10, while its potential upside is 84.16%. Meanwhile, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $9, while its potential upside is 122.77%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares and 11.4% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 11.62% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.