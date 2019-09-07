Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 5 5.70 N/A -0.17 0.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.27 0.00

Demonstrates Avid Bioservices Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Avid Bioservices Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -281.4% -251.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Avid Bioservices Inc. are 2.2 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 36.6 and its Quick Ratio is 36.6. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Avid Bioservices Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49% and 16.8%. Insiders owned 11.62% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares. Comparatively, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 6.51% -33.82% -67.15% -55.07% -64.84%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. had bullish trend while Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.