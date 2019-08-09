Aviat Networks Inc. (AVNW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:publ)

We are comparing Aviat Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:publ) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aviat Networks Inc. 14 0.29 N/A 9.86 1.30 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 9 0.00 N/A 0.01 1244.29

Table 1 highlights Aviat Networks Inc. and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Aviat Networks Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Aviat Networks Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ).

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aviat Networks Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 3.7% Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 0.00% 0.2% 0.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.81 shows that Aviat Networks Inc. is 19.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s beta is 0.49 which is 51.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Aviat Networks Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) are 1.4 and 1.1 respectively. Aviat Networks Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ).

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aviat Networks Inc. and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) are owned by institutional investors at 57.1% and 18.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Aviat Networks Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aviat Networks Inc. -0.85% -3.22% -5.04% -5.74% -19.37% -3.25% Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 0.46% -8.6% -11.12% -2.9% 9.7% -1.8%

For the past year Aviat Networks Inc. was more bearish than Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ).

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Aviat Networks Inc. beats Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ).

Aviat Networks, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile; and point-to-point digital microwave transmission systems designed for first/last mile access, middle mile/backhaul, and long distance trunking applications, as well as support new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades. The company also offers network management software solutions, which enable operators to deploy, monitor, and manage its systems, as well as third party equipment, such as antennas, routers, optical transmission equipment, and other equipment to build and deploy telecommunications transmission network. In addition, it provides a suite of professional services, including network planning and design, site surveys and builds, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, customer service, and other professional services. The company serves wireless/mobile service providers; original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and private network users, such as public safety agencies and government institutions, as well as utility, pipeline, railroad, and other industrial enterprises that operate wireless networks. It markets its products through its direct sales, service, and support organization; and through OEMs and system integrators, as well as indirectly through dealers, resellers, and sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Aviat Networks, Inc. in January 2010. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for networks, IT and cloud, and media markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Networks, Global Services, and Support Solutions. The Networks segment delivers products and solutions for mobile access, Internet protocol (IP) and transmission networks, core networks, and cloud. It offers radio access solutions; IP routing and transport solutions; microwave and optical transmission solutions for mobile and fixed networks; IP multimedia subsystem solutions; a cloud platform that handles workloads for various clouds; and telecom, IT, and commercial cloud services. The Global Services segment delivers managed services, including services for designing, building, operating, and managing the day-to-day operations of the customerÂ’s network or solutions; maintenance services; network sharing solutions; shared solutions; and managed services of IT environments. It also offers product-related services, consulting and systems integration services, and broadcast services for industry-specific solutions, primarily in the areas of utilities, transport, and public safety. The Support Solutions segment provides software suites for operators, such as operations support systems, business support systems, television and media solutions, and M-commerce solutions for money transfer. The company has a strategic partnership with Net Insight AB (publ) to offer end-to-end media contribution solutions to the broadcast industry. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.