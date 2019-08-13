Aviat Networks Inc. (AVNW)’s Financial Results Comparing With RigNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET)

Aviat Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) and RigNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) compete against each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aviat Networks Inc. 14 0.28 N/A 9.86 1.30 RigNet Inc. 11 0.60 N/A -3.52 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aviat Networks Inc. and RigNet Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aviat Networks Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 3.7% RigNet Inc. 0.00% -86.5% -26.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.81 beta indicates that Aviat Networks Inc. is 19.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, RigNet Inc. is 71.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.71 beta.

Liquidity

Aviat Networks Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, RigNet Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. Aviat Networks Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than RigNet Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Aviat Networks Inc. and RigNet Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aviat Networks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 RigNet Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, RigNet Inc.’s average price target is $24, while its potential upside is 223.89%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aviat Networks Inc. and RigNet Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.1% and 88%. Insiders held 0.5% of Aviat Networks Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.7% of RigNet Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aviat Networks Inc. -0.85% -3.22% -5.04% -5.74% -19.37% -3.25% RigNet Inc. -4.69% -17.72% -8.97% -34.7% -27.25% -30.93%

For the past year Aviat Networks Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than RigNet Inc.

Summary

Aviat Networks Inc. beats RigNet Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Aviat Networks, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile; and point-to-point digital microwave transmission systems designed for first/last mile access, middle mile/backhaul, and long distance trunking applications, as well as support new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades. The company also offers network management software solutions, which enable operators to deploy, monitor, and manage its systems, as well as third party equipment, such as antennas, routers, optical transmission equipment, and other equipment to build and deploy telecommunications transmission network. In addition, it provides a suite of professional services, including network planning and design, site surveys and builds, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, customer service, and other professional services. The company serves wireless/mobile service providers; original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and private network users, such as public safety agencies and government institutions, as well as utility, pipeline, railroad, and other industrial enterprises that operate wireless networks. It markets its products through its direct sales, service, and support organization; and through OEMs and system integrators, as well as indirectly through dealers, resellers, and sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Aviat Networks, Inc. in January 2010. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

RigNet, Inc. provides systems and solutions for customers with data networking and operational requirements the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Managed Services; and Systems Integration and Automation. It offers remote communications services for offshore and onshore drilling rigs and production facilities, as well as support vessels and other remote sites; multiprotocol label switching global network services; proactive network monitoring and management through network operations centers; and systems integration services to design, assemble, install, and commission turn-key solutions for customer communications systems. The company also provides a communications package of voice, data, video, networking, and real-time data management to offshore and land-based remote locations; voice-over-Internet-protocol, data, and high-speed Internet access; and other value-added services, such as video conferencing solutions, wide area network acceleration solutions, real-time data management solutions, Wi-Fi hotspots, wireless intercoms, and handheld radios, as well as asset and weather monitoring. In addition, it offers consultancy services, design, engineering, project management, procurement, testing, installation, commissioning, and maintenance services; and Secure Oil Information Link, a managed members-only communications network hub that enables collaborative partners, suppliers, and customers to transfer and share data. Further, the company provides microwave and WiMAX networks in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico serving drillers, producers, and energy vessel owners; very small aperture terminal (VSAT) services; an M2M SCADA VSAT network services to the pipeline industry; and a L-band MSS retail energy services. It serves offshore and land-based drilling rigs, offshore and onshore production facilities, maritime vessels, and regional support offices. RigNet, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.