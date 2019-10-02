Aviat Networks Inc. (AVNW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ:OCC)

Aviat Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) and Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ:OCC) compete against each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aviat Networks Inc. 14 0.00 3.81M 9.86 1.30 Optical Cable Corporation 4 0.00 4.81M -0.52 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Aviat Networks Inc. and Optical Cable Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aviat Networks Inc. 27,810,218.98% 9.5% 3.7% Optical Cable Corporation 136,492,622.02% -15.4% -8.8%

Risk and Volatility

Aviat Networks Inc. is 19.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.81 beta. Optical Cable Corporation’s 33.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.67 beta.

Liquidity

Aviat Networks Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, Optical Cable Corporation which has a 3.2 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. Optical Cable Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aviat Networks Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.1% of Aviat Networks Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 15.7% of Optical Cable Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.5% of Aviat Networks Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 23.4% of Optical Cable Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aviat Networks Inc. -0.85% -3.22% -5.04% -5.74% -19.37% -3.25% Optical Cable Corporation -4.57% -11.94% -21.01% 4.44% 3.25% -1.31%

For the past year Aviat Networks Inc. was more bearish than Optical Cable Corporation.

Aviat Networks, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile; and point-to-point digital microwave transmission systems designed for first/last mile access, middle mile/backhaul, and long distance trunking applications, as well as support new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades. The company also offers network management software solutions, which enable operators to deploy, monitor, and manage its systems, as well as third party equipment, such as antennas, routers, optical transmission equipment, and other equipment to build and deploy telecommunications transmission network. In addition, it provides a suite of professional services, including network planning and design, site surveys and builds, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, customer service, and other professional services. The company serves wireless/mobile service providers; original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and private network users, such as public safety agencies and government institutions, as well as utility, pipeline, railroad, and other industrial enterprises that operate wireless networks. It markets its products through its direct sales, service, and support organization; and through OEMs and system integrators, as well as indirectly through dealers, resellers, and sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Aviat Networks, Inc. in January 2010. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair. It also offers fiber optic connectivity products, including fiber optic wall mounts, cabinet mount and rack mount enclosures, pre-terminated fiber optic enclosures, fiber optic connectors, splice trays, fiber optic jumpers, plug and play cassette modules, pre-terminated fiber optic cable assemblies, adapters, and accessories. In addition, the company provides copper connectivity products comprising category compliant patch panels, jacks, plugs, patch cords, faceplates, surface mounted boxes, distribution and multi-media boxes, copper rack mount and wall mount enclosures, cable assemblies, cable organizers, and other wiring products for datacenter, telecommunications closet, equipment room, and workstation applications. Further, it offers network, data storage, and telecommunications management systems, such as data cabinets, wall-mount enclosures, cable management systems, and open frame relay racks for commercial and residential use; and datacom wiring products, such as various enclosures, modules, and modular outlets for single dwelling and multiple dwelling residential uses. Additionally, the company provides specialty fiber optic connectors and connectivity components, ruggedized copper datacom connectors, and related systems and solutions for military and harsh environment applications. It sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, and end-users. Optical Cable Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia.