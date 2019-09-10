Aviat Networks Inc. (AVNW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM)

We are contrasting Aviat Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) and Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aviat Networks Inc. 13 0.30 N/A 9.86 1.30 Cambium Networks Corporation 9 0.88 N/A 0.02 600.62

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Aviat Networks Inc. and Cambium Networks Corporation. Cambium Networks Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Aviat Networks Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Aviat Networks Inc. is presently more affordable than Cambium Networks Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aviat Networks Inc. and Cambium Networks Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aviat Networks Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 3.7% Cambium Networks Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aviat Networks Inc. are 1.5 and 1.3. Competitively, Cambium Networks Corporation has 1.5 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Aviat Networks Inc. and Cambium Networks Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aviat Networks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cambium Networks Corporation 0 2 2 2.50

Cambium Networks Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $13.38 consensus price target and a 42.64% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.1% of Aviat Networks Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 75% of Cambium Networks Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Aviat Networks Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.7% of Cambium Networks Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aviat Networks Inc. -0.85% -3.22% -5.04% -5.74% -19.37% -3.25% Cambium Networks Corporation -1.74% -0.93% 0% 0% 0% -0.93%

For the past year Aviat Networks Inc. was more bearish than Cambium Networks Corporation.

Summary

Aviat Networks Inc. beats Cambium Networks Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.

Aviat Networks, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile; and point-to-point digital microwave transmission systems designed for first/last mile access, middle mile/backhaul, and long distance trunking applications, as well as support new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades. The company also offers network management software solutions, which enable operators to deploy, monitor, and manage its systems, as well as third party equipment, such as antennas, routers, optical transmission equipment, and other equipment to build and deploy telecommunications transmission network. In addition, it provides a suite of professional services, including network planning and design, site surveys and builds, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, customer service, and other professional services. The company serves wireless/mobile service providers; original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and private network users, such as public safety agencies and government institutions, as well as utility, pipeline, railroad, and other industrial enterprises that operate wireless networks. It markets its products through its direct sales, service, and support organization; and through OEMs and system integrators, as well as indirectly through dealers, resellers, and sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Aviat Networks, Inc. in January 2010. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California.