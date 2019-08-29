Aviat Networks Inc. (AVNW) and TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Comparison side by side

Aviat Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) and TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS), both competing one another are Communication Equipment companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aviat Networks Inc. 13 0.31 N/A 9.86 1.30 TESSCO Technologies Incorporated 17 0.22 N/A 0.22 66.61

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aviat Networks Inc. and TESSCO Technologies Incorporated. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Aviat Networks Inc. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Aviat Networks Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than TESSCO Technologies Incorporated, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aviat Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) and TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aviat Networks Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 3.7% TESSCO Technologies Incorporated 0.00% 5.7% 2.9%

Risk and Volatility

Aviat Networks Inc.’s current beta is 0.81 and it happens to be 19.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, TESSCO Technologies Incorporated’s 24.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.24 beta.

Liquidity

Aviat Networks Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, TESSCO Technologies Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1 Quick Ratio. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aviat Networks Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.1% of Aviat Networks Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 60.9% of TESSCO Technologies Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Aviat Networks Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 23.9% are TESSCO Technologies Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aviat Networks Inc. -0.85% -3.22% -5.04% -5.74% -19.37% -3.25% TESSCO Technologies Incorporated 1.31% -18.94% -23.09% -8.29% -17.07% 22.67%

For the past year Aviat Networks Inc. had bearish trend while TESSCO Technologies Incorporated had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors TESSCO Technologies Incorporated beats Aviat Networks Inc.

Aviat Networks, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile; and point-to-point digital microwave transmission systems designed for first/last mile access, middle mile/backhaul, and long distance trunking applications, as well as support new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades. The company also offers network management software solutions, which enable operators to deploy, monitor, and manage its systems, as well as third party equipment, such as antennas, routers, optical transmission equipment, and other equipment to build and deploy telecommunications transmission network. In addition, it provides a suite of professional services, including network planning and design, site surveys and builds, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, customer service, and other professional services. The company serves wireless/mobile service providers; original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and private network users, such as public safety agencies and government institutions, as well as utility, pipeline, railroad, and other industrial enterprises that operate wireless networks. It markets its products through its direct sales, service, and support organization; and through OEMs and system integrators, as well as indirectly through dealers, resellers, and sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Aviat Networks, Inc. in January 2010. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. It offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems; and connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services. The company also offers network systems, such as fixed and mobile broadband radio equipment, wireless networking filtering and distributed antenna systems, two-way radios, and security and surveillance products; and training classes, technical support, and engineering design services. In addition, it provides analysis equipment, various frequency, voltage, and power-measuring devices, as well as tools, hardware, GPS, safety and replacement products, and component parts and supplies to install, tune, and maintain wireless communications equipment. Further, the company offers mobile devices and accessory products, such as cellular and smart phone, and data device accessories, such as power supplies, cases, screen protectors, speakers, mobile amplifiers, Bluetooth and corded headsets, mounts, car antennas, music accessories, and data and memory cards. It sells its products to carrier and public network operators, tower owners, program managers, contractors and integrators, private system operators, federal, state and local governments, manufacturers, value-added resellers, retail carrier stores and their independent agents, as well as other local and national retailers under the Ventev, Wireless Solutions, and TerraWave brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland.