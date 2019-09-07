Aviat Networks Inc. (AVNW) and Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Contrasting side by side

As Communication Equipment businesses, Aviat Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) and Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aviat Networks Inc. 13 0.31 N/A 9.86 1.30 Sierra Wireless Inc. 12 0.50 N/A -0.76 0.00

Demonstrates Aviat Networks Inc. and Sierra Wireless Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aviat Networks Inc. and Sierra Wireless Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aviat Networks Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 3.7% Sierra Wireless Inc. 0.00% -6.2% -4%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.81 shows that Aviat Networks Inc. is 19.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sierra Wireless Inc.’s 116.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.16 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aviat Networks Inc. are 1.5 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Sierra Wireless Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Sierra Wireless Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aviat Networks Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.1% of Aviat Networks Inc. shares and 28.9% of Sierra Wireless Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.5% of Aviat Networks Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.6% of Sierra Wireless Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aviat Networks Inc. -0.85% -3.22% -5.04% -5.74% -19.37% -3.25% Sierra Wireless Inc. -1.75% -3.84% -11.63% -22.04% -26.83% -12.29%

For the past year Aviat Networks Inc. was less bearish than Sierra Wireless Inc.

Summary

Aviat Networks Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Sierra Wireless Inc.

Aviat Networks, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile; and point-to-point digital microwave transmission systems designed for first/last mile access, middle mile/backhaul, and long distance trunking applications, as well as support new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades. The company also offers network management software solutions, which enable operators to deploy, monitor, and manage its systems, as well as third party equipment, such as antennas, routers, optical transmission equipment, and other equipment to build and deploy telecommunications transmission network. In addition, it provides a suite of professional services, including network planning and design, site surveys and builds, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, customer service, and other professional services. The company serves wireless/mobile service providers; original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and private network users, such as public safety agencies and government institutions, as well as utility, pipeline, railroad, and other industrial enterprises that operate wireless networks. It markets its products through its direct sales, service, and support organization; and through OEMs and system integrators, as well as indirectly through dealers, resellers, and sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Aviat Networks, Inc. in January 2010. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Sierra Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services. The OEM Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; and Legato, an open source, Linux-based application framework. This segment provides its products and solutions to a range of industries, including automotive, transportation, enterprise networking, energy, sales and payment, mobile computing, security, industrial monitoring, field services, residential, healthcare, and other industries. It also offers professional services to OEM customers during their product development and launch process. The Enterprise Solutions segment provides a range of second, third, and fourth generation LTE intelligent cellular routers and gateways, as well as security and device management solutions, and professional services to public safety, transportation field service, energy, industrial, retail, and financial enterprises. The Cloud and Connectivity Services segment provides secure and scalable cloud based platform for deploying and managing IoT subscriptions, devices, data, and applications; connectivity services, which include smart SIM and core network platforms; and managed broadband cellular services. Sierra Wireless, Inc. sells its products directly, as well as through various indirect channels, such as OEMs, distributors, value added resellers, and hardware vendors, as well as SIM vendors and mobile network operators. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.