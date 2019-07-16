Aviat Networks Inc. (AVNW) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Aviat Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aviat Networks Inc. has 57.7% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 53.92% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Aviat Networks Inc. has 4.5% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 11.23% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Aviat Networks Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aviat Networks Inc. 0.00% -1.70% -0.60% Industry Average 5.95% 37.09% 7.17%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Aviat Networks Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Aviat Networks Inc. N/A 14 1.55 Industry Average 86.18M 1.45B 77.66

Aviat Networks Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio Aviat Networks Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Aviat Networks Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aviat Networks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 2.19 2.50 2.66

As a group, Communication Equipment companies have a potential upside of 89.19%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Aviat Networks Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aviat Networks Inc. -1.85% -5.74% -14.19% -14.85% -22.09% 0.38% Industry Average 4.03% 14.75% 18.48% 20.76% 34.73% 31.70%

For the past year Aviat Networks Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aviat Networks Inc. are 1.5 and 1.4. Competitively, Aviat Networks Inc.’s peers have 3.41 and 2.72 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aviat Networks Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aviat Networks Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Aviat Networks Inc. has a beta of 0.94 and its 6.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aviat Networks Inc.’s peers are 9.93% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.10 beta.

Dividends

Aviat Networks Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Aviat Networks, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile; and point-to-point digital microwave transmission systems designed for first/last mile access, middle mile/backhaul, and long distance trunking applications, as well as support new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades. The company also offers network management software solutions, which enable operators to deploy, monitor, and manage its systems, as well as third party equipment, such as antennas, routers, optical transmission equipment, and other equipment to build and deploy telecommunications transmission network. In addition, it provides a suite of professional services, including network planning and design, site surveys and builds, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, customer service, and other professional services. The company serves wireless/mobile service providers; original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and private network users, such as public safety agencies and government institutions, as well as utility, pipeline, railroad, and other industrial enterprises that operate wireless networks. It markets its products through its direct sales, service, and support organization; and through OEMs and system integrators, as well as indirectly through dealers, resellers, and sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Aviat Networks, Inc. in January 2010. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California.