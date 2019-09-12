Aviat Networks Inc. (AVNW) and ADTRAN Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Comparing side by side

Both Aviat Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) and ADTRAN Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) compete on a level playing field in the Communication Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aviat Networks Inc. 13 0.32 N/A 9.86 1.30 ADTRAN Inc. 14 0.95 N/A 0.02 462.92

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Aviat Networks Inc. and ADTRAN Inc. ADTRAN Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Aviat Networks Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Aviat Networks Inc. is currently more affordable than ADTRAN Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aviat Networks Inc. and ADTRAN Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aviat Networks Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 3.7% ADTRAN Inc. 0.00% -4.3% -3%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.81 beta means Aviat Networks Inc.’s volatility is 19.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, ADTRAN Inc. is 19.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.19 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aviat Networks Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, ADTRAN Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2. ADTRAN Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aviat Networks Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.1% of Aviat Networks Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 94.5% of ADTRAN Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of Aviat Networks Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are ADTRAN Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aviat Networks Inc. -0.85% -3.22% -5.04% -5.74% -19.37% -3.25% ADTRAN Inc. -0.89% -27.29% -34.8% -24.37% -31.63% 3.45%

For the past year Aviat Networks Inc. had bearish trend while ADTRAN Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors ADTRAN Inc. beats Aviat Networks Inc.

Aviat Networks, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile; and point-to-point digital microwave transmission systems designed for first/last mile access, middle mile/backhaul, and long distance trunking applications, as well as support new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades. The company also offers network management software solutions, which enable operators to deploy, monitor, and manage its systems, as well as third party equipment, such as antennas, routers, optical transmission equipment, and other equipment to build and deploy telecommunications transmission network. In addition, it provides a suite of professional services, including network planning and design, site surveys and builds, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, customer service, and other professional services. The company serves wireless/mobile service providers; original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and private network users, such as public safety agencies and government institutions, as well as utility, pipeline, railroad, and other industrial enterprises that operate wireless networks. It markets its products through its direct sales, service, and support organization; and through OEMs and system integrators, as well as indirectly through dealers, resellers, and sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Aviat Networks, Inc. in January 2010. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

ADTRAN, Inc. provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; fiber access network elements; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers. The companyÂ’s access and aggregation solutions also comprise cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; network management and cloud-based software platforms and applications; pluggable optical transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products and services. In addition, it provides customer devices comprising broadband customer premise solutions, such as passive optical network and point-to-point Ethernet optical network terminals; radio frequency over glass micro nodes; residential and business gateways; Wi-Fi access points and related powering and switching infrastructure; enterprise session border controllers; carrier Ethernet services termination devices; VoIP media gateways; and other products and services. Further, the company offers time division multiplexed and asynchronous transfer mode based aggregation systems and customer devices; high bit-rate digital subscriber line, asymmetric digital subscriber line, and other technologies; and other products and services. Additionally, it provides planning, engineering, program management, maintenance, support, installation, commissioning, and implementation services, as well as cloud-based managed services. The company serves communications service providers, distributed enterprises and small and medium-sized businesses, public and private enterprises, and individual users. ADTRAN, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama.