Aviance Capital Partners Trimmed Its Position in Celgene Corp. (CELG) by $1.20 Million; As Honeywell Intl (HON) Stock Rose, Aristotle Capital Management Cut Position by $6.32 Million

Aristotle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 9.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc sold 39,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 370,081 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.81 million, down from 410,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $162. About 1.27 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 16/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace to Collaborate with Honeywell for Optical Communication DataLinks Products; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $7.85 TO $8.05; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell, other US companies look to benefit from China’s gigantic ‘Belt and Road’ initiative; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 11/04/2018 – FDA: Certified Safety Mfg Inc- First aid/emergency kits containing Honeywell eyewash: CSM kit number Kit/cabinet Description CS; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANT DESIGNED TO EXTRACT 99 PCT OF ETHANE & 100 PCT OF PROPANE & HEAVIER HYDROCARBONS FROM NATURAL GAS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI INVESTMENT 600751.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC MOU WITH HONEYWELL CHINA’S AUTOMATION CONTROL UNIT; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream III, LLC; 03/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS INTRODUCES NEW INTELLIGENT WEARABLES FOR INDUSTRIAL FIELD WORKERS; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Aviance Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp. (CELG) by 48.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc sold 12,729 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 13,394 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, down from 26,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $93.3. About 1.50 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 22/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Celgene exec departure rattles investors; which biotechs are juicy takeover targets?; 19/04/2018 – Celgene: Gilla Kaplan Retiring From Bd of Directors; 23/04/2018 – Celgene Corp expected to post earnings of $1.96 a share – Earnings Preview; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 06/03/2018 – BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 22/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Celgene Corporatio; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.45; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Denali Capital Clo Xii, Ltd; 24/05/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Additional $3 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization and Plans to Execute a $2 Billion Accelerate

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10 billion and $16.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kddi Corp Adr (KDDIY) by 161,974 shares to 790,662 shares, valued at $8.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kddi Corp by 18,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 232,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc Spons Adr (RBGLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Torch Wealth owns 1,987 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. 17,717 are owned by Stanley. Moreover, Dorsey And Whitney Llc has 2.38% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 95,751 shares. Lincluden Limited reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Macroview Invest Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.21% or 533 shares. Atlas Browninc invested in 1,578 shares. Hanson Mcclain owns 1,044 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bbr Prtnrs Lc has invested 0.05% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 125,058 are held by Highstreet Asset Mngmt. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Company stated it has 1.91% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 2,990 are owned by Private Asset Mngmt Inc. Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership holds 55,940 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Com holds 0.31% or 1.58 million shares in its portfolio. Regents Of The University Of California holds 1.44% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 4,223 shares. Beacon Mgmt reported 0% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.15 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Honeywell Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Cuts Guidance – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Honeywell International: I Revise My Prior View – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Honeywell Earnings: The Growth Story Belies Logic – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What We Like About Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stock Market Today: Boeing, Tesla Tumble on More Worries – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Agios Rides High on Tibsovo Sales Amid Acute Competition – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Celgene (CELG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Celgene (CELG) Presents Data on Pipeline Candidates at ASCO – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Biotech Stock Roundup: BIIB Q2 Earnings Top & CELG’s Otezla Label Expanded – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Aviance Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.57M and $349.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY) by 2,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,602 shares, and has risen its stake in Allstate Corp. (NYSE:ALL).