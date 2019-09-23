Aviance Capital Partners Trimmed Holding in Intel Corp. (INTC) as Share Price Declined; As Amgen Com (AMGN) Market Value Rose, Shareholder First Long Island Investors Has Cut Its Holding by $1.88 Million

Aviance Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp. (INTC) by 15.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc sold 11,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 62,712 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00 million, down from 74,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $50.72. About 38.63M shares traded or 80.72% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 12, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Intel Corporation; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s Profit, Revenue Increase; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP SEES FULL-YEAR CAPITAL SPENDING $14.5 BLN, +/- $500 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (Ian; 05/04/2018 – igolgi Announces iGoCast OTT Broadcast Platform at NAB 2018; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY INTERNET OF THINGS GROUP REVENUE $840 MILLION, UP 17%; 26/04/2018 – Intel earnings: 87 cents per share, vs 72 cents expected; 30/05/2018 – Intel vs. Nvidia: Future of AI Chips Still Evolving — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 Capital Spending $14.5 Billion; 21/03/2018 – Breaking Defense: Exclusive – Rethinking Intel In The Age of Trump: DNI Coats & PDNI Gordon

First Long Island Investors Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc sold 10,219 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The hedge fund held 107,218 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.76M, down from 117,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $196.94. About 3.07M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 25/05/2018 – Amgen Inc. | romiplostim | Nplate | 05/24/2018 | Treatment of patients acutely exposed to myelosuppressive doses of radiation following radiological/nuclear incident | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED FOR APPROVAL FOR SAME INDICATIONS AS HERCEPTIN; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island governor says Amgen will build another plant in state; 17/04/2018 – Amgen Presents First-Of-Its-Kind Data At AAN Annual Meeting Reinforcing Robust And Consistent Efficacy Of Aimovig™ (erenumab); 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: FDA Approves Aimovig; 27/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion to Expand Use of Prolia(R) (denosumab) to Patients With Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval For Repatha® (Evolocumab) To Prevent Heart Attack And Stroke In Adults With Establ; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Agreement Provides Praluent at Lower Net Price and Enables Streamlined Patient Access Based on Physician Attestatio; 05/04/2018 – The World’s Best Cyclists Are Coming to California for America’s Only WorldTour Race as the Amgen Tour of California Gets

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Cardinal Capital Mgmt Inc has 1.61% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 87,630 shares. Provise Group Incorporated Llc stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Waddell Reed Fin holds 0.09% or 204,298 shares in its portfolio. Alexandria Cap Ltd Liability Company stated it has 4,660 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. First Tru holds 47,604 shares. Girard Limited invested in 1.56% or 48,082 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 44,002 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Colonial Trust Advisors owns 0.07% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 2,051 shares. Opus Investment Inc stated it has 0.89% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Adage Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 78,947 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 11,194 shares. Orbimed Advsrs Ltd Liability has 122,100 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Johnson Finance Group Inc has 32,878 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Corporation has 3,665 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84M and $805.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,339 shares to 134,742 shares, valued at $22.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp Com (NYSE:B) by 30,716 shares in the quarter, for a total of 322,729 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 EPS, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.07B for 14.23 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49B for 10.23 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

