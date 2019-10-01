Aviance Capital Partners Stake In Allstate Corp. (ALL) Was Has Boosted; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding Maintained by Glaxis Capital Management Llc

Aviance Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Allstate Corp. (ALL) by 47.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc bought 9,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 28,111 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.86 million, up from 19,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $108.68. About 1.66 million shares traded or 10.72% up from the average. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q EPS $2.63; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR THE MONTH OF MARCH 2018 OF $222 MILLION; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Book Value Per Shr $58.64; 01/05/2018 – ALLSTATE 1Q COMBINED RATIO REPORTED 88.5%; 14/05/2018 – Credit Agricole Adds Bunge, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Allstate seeks entrepreneurs to open 150 agencies in Texas; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Allstate Life Ratings in Line With Allstate P/C to ‘A+’; 09/04/2018 – Stuart Elliott: Allstate Quietly Drops Laura Ingraham in Internal Memo to Employees; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Allstate $500m Debt Offering in Two Parts; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG BOOSTED VIPS, WYNN, MOMO, WB, ALL IN 1Q: 13F

Glaxis Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 93.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glaxis Capital Management Llc bought 968 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 2,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.79 million, up from 1,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glaxis Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $858.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $10.46 during the last trading session, reaching $1735.91. About 2.39 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Dealbook: Trump Attacks Amazon Again: DealBook Briefing; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in SE Asia; 30/04/2018 – After Amazon’s blowout quarter, some aren’t buying the hype (via @TradingNation); 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on a Chinese-language device to rival Amazon’s Echo, The Information reported; 16/05/2018 – Birmingham BJ: EXCLUSIVE: Amazon considering Bessemer for massive project; 27/03/2018 – The Big Interview: A Chinese Startup’s Big Ambition: Amazon for Services; 19/03/2018 – DIGITAL TAX ISSUE IS SAID TO IMPACT GOOGLE, AMAZON, OTHERS; 23/04/2018 – Amazon Primed for More Fashion Growth; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on an Amazon Echo rival that speaks Chinese, report says; 09/05/2018 – Puget Sound Business Journal: Amazon’s expected to take two more buildings in Bellevue, a source tells @MarcStilesPSBJ

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fil holds 139,131 shares. Voya Inv Ltd Company owns 617,536 shares or 2.51% of their US portfolio. Blume Inc reported 765 shares stake. Security Comml Bank Of So Dak has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fin Advantage Incorporated invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cohen Lawrence B reported 1.99% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). New Jersey-based Blackhill Cap has invested 0.3% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). State Street reported 16.57 million shares stake. 7,709 are held by Sit Associates. Mar Vista Investment Prtn Limited Liability Company has invested 3.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Holderness Invs Company, North Carolina-based fund reported 5,548 shares. Sand Hill Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.23% or 6,350 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs holds 1.59% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 18,845 shares. Sei Invs invested in 231,724 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw invested in 1,507 shares or 0.3% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold ALL shares while 275 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 242.10 million shares or 2.05% less from 247.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sumitomo Life Co accumulated 17,128 shares. Arbor Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,541 shares stake. Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.03% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt has 30,215 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Twin Capital Management invested in 8,560 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank reported 207,340 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.09% or 16,700 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & Communications owns 1,478 shares. Srb Corp accumulated 4,981 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Girard Prtn Ltd owns 2,822 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited holds 0% or 300 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.12% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Alesco Advisors Llc has 6,302 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cibc World Markets Incorporated has 80,956 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Gargoyle Advisor Llc reported 1,993 shares stake.

