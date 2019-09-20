Aviance Capital Partners Raised Its Holding in Winnebago Industries (WGO) by $434,758 as Share Price Rose; As Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) Share Value Rose, Ensemble Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $15.20 Million

Ensemble Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 23.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc sold 119,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 389,883 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.78 million, down from 509,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $126.71. About 1.03M shares traded or 63.15% up from the average. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 27/03/2018 – Broadridge Acquires ActivePath, Further Enhances Platform To Help Clients Accelerate Digital Adoption; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 10/04/2018 – SIDUS:TOLD THAT ACTG TOLD BROADRIDGE IT’S CANCELLING JUNE 7 MTG; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 03/04/2018 – VP Liberatore Disposes 85 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST; NO TERMS; 05/03/2018 BROADRIDGE SEES FY17-FY20 ADJ. EPS GROWTH UP 14% TO 18%; 31/05/2018 – Enabling Cryptocurrency Transactions Key to Going Mainstream; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge Secures Industry-Leading Blockchain Patent for Proxy Processing and Repo Agreements; 18/04/2018 – New Investor Communications Technology Portal Announced by Broadridge

Aviance Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) by 39.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc bought 11,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.24% . The institutional investor held 40,429 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.56 million, up from 28,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Winnebago Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $40.03. About 837,444 shares traded or 96.29% up from the average. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 18/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries Access Event Set By CL King for Apr. 25-26; 21/04/2018 – DJ Winnebago Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WGO); 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q EPS 69c; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS 69C, EST. 67C; 25/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King; 14/03/2018 – Rolling Stone Names Amber Mundinger SVP, Live Media & Strategic Partnerships

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $176,113 activity. Happe Michael J bought 3,500 shares worth $102,163.

More notable recent Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Positive day for boating and RV stocks – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Winnebago Industries Announces National Park Foundation Partnership – GlobeNewswire” published on March 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “More Winnebago’s Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” published on March 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Winnebago Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Aviance Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.57 million and $362.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,077 shares to 33,929 shares, valued at $6.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation (VIG) by 2,863 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,364 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold WGO shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 28.52 million shares or 1.98% less from 29.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantitative Investment Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 21,247 shares. Perritt Management accumulated 0.12% or 10,130 shares. Alps Advisors invested 0% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 7,145 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited accumulated 76,918 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo has invested 1.41% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Company Na has invested 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Polaris Capital Mngmt Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 79,200 shares. Frontier Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) for 13,012 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Lsv Asset reported 0.08% stake. Vanguard Gru has 1.86M shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has 88,582 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ameritas Invest Partners owns 2,579 shares. James Investment holds 0.02% or 6,920 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold BR shares while 196 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 96.51 million shares or 3.78% more from 92.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.06% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Landscape Ltd Liability Com accumulated 2,853 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Exane Derivatives accumulated 5,731 shares. Asset Mngmt One Co Ltd has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv accumulated 0.01% or 40,087 shares. 12,000 were reported by Bp Public Ltd Llc. Guggenheim Cap Lc has invested 0.04% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) invested in 0.06% or 1,049 shares. 41,517 are held by Fjarde Ap. Hsbc Holding Public has invested 0.02% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Glenmede Company Na reported 0% stake. Howe Rusling Inc holds 0.01% or 230 shares in its portfolio. Bartlett And Ltd Liability Com has 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Credit Agricole S A holds 0.04% or 6,276 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 7.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.79 per share. BR’s profit will be $83.77M for 43.39 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.56% negative EPS growth.