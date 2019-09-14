Aviance Capital Partners Raised Its Allstate Corp. (ALL) Holding by $914,656; Cullinan Associates Has Boosted Intl Business Machines (IBM) Stake by $3.23 Million

Aviance Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Allstate Corp. (ALL) by 47.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc bought 9,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 28,111 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.86M, up from 19,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $105.81. About 1.63M shares traded or 9.22% up from the average. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 25/04/2018 – SiteSpect Launches Visual Editor 2.0 to Empower Marketers without Coding Expertise; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR MARCH 2018 OF $175 MLN AFTER-TAX; 09/04/2018 – The Wrap: Allstate Quietly Drops Laura Ingraham in Internal Memo to Employees; 16/04/2018 – New Research Finds Americans Less Likely to Discuss Domestic Violence Today Than Four Years Ago, Despite Momentum of Women’s Mo; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $211M PRETAX; 04/04/2018 – Arity Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Predictive Analytics and Data-Driven Insights to Personal and Commercial Auto Insurers; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Returned $465 Million of Capital to Holders During 1Q; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: Estimates First-Quarter Catastrophe Losses $361 Million Pretax, $285 Million After-Tax; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES MARCH CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $222M PRETAX; 17/05/2018 – Allstate Announces April 2018 Catastrophe Loss Estimate

Cullinan Associates Inc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp (IBM) by 47.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc bought 23,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 73,629 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.15M, up from 50,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $143.67. About 2.06 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 04/04/2018 – IBM X-Force Report: Fewer Records Breached In 2017 As Cybercriminals Focused On Ransomware And Destructive Attacks; 08/03/2018 – IBM: WILL REDUCE SHARE COUNT 2% ANNUALLY THROUGH BUYBACKS; 17/04/2018 – IBM Had $3 Billion Remaining in Current Share Repurchase Authorization at End of March; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 17/04/2018 – IBM – FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, PRE-TAX INCOME WAS $1.1 BILLION AND NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WAS $1.7 BILLION; 22/03/2018 – Apple, Google, IBM CEOs Head to China With Trade War Brewing; 17/04/2018 – $IBM numbers. Down 5% after hours on the report; 08/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re Notification of filing of document; 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM

