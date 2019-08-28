Aviance Capital Partners Lowered Honeywell International (HON) Stake By $300,510; TELKONET (TKOI) Sellers Decreased By 29.08% Their Shorts

Aviance Capital Partners Llc decreased Honeywell International Inc. (HON) stake by 31.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aviance Capital Partners Llc sold 1,890 shares as Honeywell International Inc. (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Aviance Capital Partners Llc holds 4,050 shares with $644,000 value, down from 5,940 last quarter. Honeywell International Inc. now has $113.31B valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $157.48. About 2.23M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 30/04/2018 – MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund Adds Honeywell; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc TEMP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON.WI); 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream lll, LLC; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Olivier Rabiller to Continue as CEO of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins Off; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL DECLINES COMMENT ON WR GRACE SPECULATION; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Support Transition Process; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: Doc re Form 10-Q; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell, other US companies look to benefit from China’s gigantic ‘Belt and Road’ initiative

TELKONET INC (OTCMKTS:TKOI) had a decrease of 29.08% in short interest. TKOI’s SI was 456,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 29.08% from 643,100 shares previously. With 122,200 avg volume, 4 days are for TELKONET INC (OTCMKTS:TKOI)’s short sellers to cover TKOI’s short positions. It closed at $0.105 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Telkonet: A Misunderstood Distressed Stock – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2014.

Telkonet, Inc. provides EcoSmart platform of intelligent automation solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $14.18 million. The Company’s EcoSmart platform provides savings, management reporting, analytics, and virtual engineering of a customerÂ’s portfolio and/or propertyÂ’s room-by-room energy consumption. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s EcoSmart suite of energy management products comprise EcoTouch, a touch capacitive thermostat interface available in wired and wireless models; EcoAir, a wireless thermostat interface; EcoSource, a remote HVAC control device; EcoSmart VRF controllers; EcoInsight, a programmable and controllable wired thermostat; EcoConnect, which serves as Zigbee to Ethernet coordinator of the devices connected to the intelligent automation network; and EcoCommander, a network-edge gateway server that provides data aggregation, analytics, reporting, and management of the EcoSmart product suite.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Farmers Tru holds 36,240 shares. 1,629 are held by Mgmt. Mckinley Cap Management Limited Liability Delaware owns 174,664 shares or 2% of their US portfolio. Jacobs & Co Ca has invested 1.43% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Lazard Asset Llc reported 1.49% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Regents Of The University Of California has invested 1.44% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md holds 15.62 million shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc accumulated 117,153 shares. Advisor Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.56% or 27,266 shares in its portfolio. 19,851 were reported by Element Management Ltd Liability Company. Mairs stated it has 1.60 million shares or 3.09% of all its holdings. Ima Wealth accumulated 1,761 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Com reported 20,991 shares. 221,861 were reported by Janney Montgomery Scott Llc.

Among 3 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l has $18800 highest and $183 lowest target. $187.33’s average target is 18.95% above currents $157.48 stock price. Honeywell Int`l had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Tuesday, July 9 with “Overweight” rating. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) rating on Friday, July 19. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $18700 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) rating on Friday, July 19. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $18800 target.

Aviance Capital Partners Llc increased Allstate Corp. (NYSE:ALL) stake by 4,079 shares to 19,055 valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Dividend Appreciation (VIG) stake by 10,930 shares and now owns 19,227 shares. Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) was raised too.