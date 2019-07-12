Aviance Capital Partners Increased Unum Group (UNM) Position by $360,789 as Market Value Declined; Bank Of The West Cut Its Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stake by $3.46 Million

Aviance Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Unum Group (UNM) by 43.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc bought 10,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,921 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, up from 24,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Unum Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $33. About 675,491 shares traded. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has declined 8.05% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical UNM News: 17/05/2018 – Unum Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 28/03/2018 – UNUM THERAPEUTICS PRICES IPO AT $12/SHR; 29/03/2018 – Unum Therapeutics stumbles on its Nasdaq debut, raising $70M and some transparency issues $UMRX; 22/05/2018 – Unum Raises $300 Million At 6.25%; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Unum Group and Its Core U.S. Subsidiaries; 23/04/2018 – DJ Unum Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNM); 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Unum Group (UNM) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 24/05/2018 – Unum Group’s board of directors authorizes $750 million share repurchase; 03/04/2018 – Unum Therapeutics Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement with Seattle Genetics; 24/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP – NEW AUTHORIZATION REPLACES PREVIOUS AUTHORIZATION OF $750 MLN THAT WAS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON NOV. 25, 2018

Bank Of The West decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 55.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West sold 72,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 57,991 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80 million, down from 130,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $47.16. About 5.74M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS UNDER AGREEMENT WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION APPOINTED ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT UNDER 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT-SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Celanese at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Pay $1 Billion to Settle CFPB, OCC Probes (Video); 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo on Track to Achieve Target of $4 Billion in Expense Reductions by the End of 2019; 12/03/2018 – FOX 46 Charlotte: EXCLUSIVE: Information Technology contractors at Wells Fargo are being furloughed as the bank looks to trim; 08/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Under Investigation Re. 401(k) Rollovers — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – Kennametal at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 06/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, Autobooks, National Bank of Canada, Ignite Sales and mBank Win 2018 Monarch Innovation Awards; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Welltower

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $1.16 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.21B for 10.16 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Llc invested in 0.09% or 223,895 shares. Horizon Invs Lc holds 0.05% or 27,826 shares in its portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 10,091 shares. Wedgewood Investors Pa has 0.36% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 4,730 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Llc (Trc) stated it has 72,115 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Com has invested 0.5% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Gulf National Bank (Uk) Limited has 1.06M shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Lc owns 811,157 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.24% or 102,987 shares in its portfolio. World Asset holds 282,835 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Incorporated Lp owns 1,240 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems invested in 0.2% or 239,373 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp reported 7,760 shares. Telos Cap Management accumulated 0.08% or 5,624 shares. Puzo Michael J has invested 0.13% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7,076 shares to 77,715 shares, valued at $5.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 8,381 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,635 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

